Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), Morningstar.com reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its FY20 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.42) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85.
OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 761.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
