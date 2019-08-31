Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), Morningstar.com reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its FY20 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $226,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 761.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

