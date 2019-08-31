Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $317,833.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, FCoin, LBank and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00232710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01340183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091445 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, FCoin, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

