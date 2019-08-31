Ocean Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.37 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ocean Protocol's genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 590,411,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,363,042 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com .

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

