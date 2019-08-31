Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $315,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,284 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $321,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,500 and have sold 491,259 shares worth $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

