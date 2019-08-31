Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 481.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.34. The stock had a trading volume of 628,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.36, for a total transaction of $951,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $3,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,050,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

