Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 523 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

