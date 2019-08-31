Nxt (NXT) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and SouthXchange. Nxt has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $633,256.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005899 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

