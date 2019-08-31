Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,539.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Numeraire has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1,539.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00048767 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00229446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.01336497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00090345 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

