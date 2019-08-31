NPER (NPER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,961.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, NPER has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One NPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Coinrail. NPER has a total market capitalization of $200,708.00 and $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPER alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007462 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About NPER

NPER (NPER) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NPER is nper.io/En

NPER Token Trading

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.