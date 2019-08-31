Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,138,000 after acquiring an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,376 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,427. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

