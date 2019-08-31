Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.49). Northwest Natural posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 225.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

