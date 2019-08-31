NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

