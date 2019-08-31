Norinchukin Bank The Sells 93,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 93,265 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,200. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

