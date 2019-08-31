Norinchukin Bank The Sells 62,200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

UNH traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. 3,169,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

