Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,033 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 7,938,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

