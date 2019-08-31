Norinchukin Bank The Has $39.29 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 323,018 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824,109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,321,000 after acquiring an additional 755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,319,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890,712. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

