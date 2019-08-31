Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 91,092 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 236,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $3,040,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,029,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

