Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,428 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,989,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,477,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

