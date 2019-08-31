Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $417.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark set a $422.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

