Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,880 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after acquiring an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after acquiring an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,996,000 after acquiring an additional 513,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.42. 1,475,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,788.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.