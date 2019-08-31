Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.68 ($133.35).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €106.80 ($124.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.93. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

