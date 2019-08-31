Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Noir has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $370,490.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,123,759 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.