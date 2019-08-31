No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Tops $0.0000

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $42,845.00 and $5,257.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01346229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

