Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Nike by 45.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Nike by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. 4,814,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,291. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

