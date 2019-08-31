NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of NIC by 477.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 240,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

