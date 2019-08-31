NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.38.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $219.08. 2,806,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $199.89. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.