New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NRZ opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

