New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.16, 5,624,737 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,154,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

