New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.16, 5,624,737 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,154,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.
New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.