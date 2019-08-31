Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

