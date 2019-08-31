Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

