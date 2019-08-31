NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NCCGF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

