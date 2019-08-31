National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 593.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 603,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

