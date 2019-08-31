Nasdacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $278,901.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $278,901.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,491,196 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.