Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given $32.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Morphic an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 16,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,766. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

