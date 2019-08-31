Monetha (MTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.04 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $7.04 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,543,900 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.