Monero (XMR) Price Hits $67.81 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $44.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.81 or 0.00701829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,184,283 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, Nanex, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, Exmo, Cryptomate, Graviex, Bitlish, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, CoinEx, Coinbe, Cryptopia, B2BX, Bisq, Upbit, Coindeal, Exrates, Braziliex, HitBTC, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, Kraken, DragonEX, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Coinroom and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

