Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $65,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 81.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 1,240,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

