Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Research Coverage Started at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

MOD stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.94. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,638,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 43.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,013,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

