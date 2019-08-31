Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $222.66 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $101.80 million and $3.01 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $222.66 or 0.02308738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,184 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

