MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.93 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 95,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 605,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 167,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 18,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a market capitalization of $316.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

