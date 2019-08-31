Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Sells 120 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 158.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,842 shares of company stock valued at $47,256,086. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

