Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Sells 110 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.15. 745,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

