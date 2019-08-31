Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,790 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 844,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,531. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

