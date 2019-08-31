Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $48,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $236,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

