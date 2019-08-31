Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,679,000 after buying an additional 7,688,372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,352,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 817,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after buying an additional 375,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 302,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,806,000 after buying an additional 281,373 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 460,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $46.49.

