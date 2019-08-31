Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $185.67. 8,725,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,526. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,805 shares of company stock valued at $286,181,233 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

