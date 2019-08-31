Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,991 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 197,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,482,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 2,596,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

