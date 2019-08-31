Mission Wealth Management LP Has $33.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 481.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

