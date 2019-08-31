Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 1,174,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

