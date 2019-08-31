Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.48 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 274.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $235,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $99,997.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Ewald acquired 27,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,465.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,536. The firm has a market cap of $950.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

