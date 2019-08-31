Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after buying an additional 1,243,794 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after buying an additional 487,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287,360. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.